Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Surprising Origins of the Countdown to Launch

by at on

In a fascinating episode of the video series I Need More Space, narrator TJ Cooney explained the surprising origins of the standard countdown to blastoff. As it turns out, this specific action was first used in a 1929 Fritz Lang film Woman in the Moon. Lang had hired Hermann Oberth, a founding father of rocketry, to be a consultant on the film to make sure the story was being told correctly. The resulting film, including the now-standard countdown, was so realistic that it inspired Wernher von Braun a student of Oberth and developer of the Nazi rocket development program. After World War II, the countdown method became standard practice in the United States.

I was always curious about why we “count down” to rocket launches and where the concept came from. So I did some digging, and found it actually came from a 1929 German silent film and influenced some huge German rocket scientists! It eventually made its way to America and now is a standard in rocket launches.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP