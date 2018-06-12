The Surprising Origins of the Countdown to Launch

In a fascinating episode of the video series I Need More Space, narrator TJ Cooney explained the surprising origins of the standard countdown to blastoff. As it turns out, this specific action was first used in a 1929 Fritz Lang film Woman in the Moon. Lang had hired Hermann Oberth, a founding father of rocketry, to be a consultant on the film to make sure the story was being told correctly. The resulting film, including the now-standard countdown, was so realistic that it inspired Wernher von Braun a student of Oberth and developer of the Nazi rocket development program. After World War II, the countdown method became standard practice in the United States.

