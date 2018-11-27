The Nebulous Origins of the Heavy Metal Music Genre

In “Who Invented Metal”, music writer Polyphonic traces the somewhat nebulous origins of the constantly changing, ever evolving heavy metal music genre. He examines when the music got heavier, louder and lower in pitch to create what we now know as the signature sound of heavy metal. The sound was initially influenced by American blues before taking on its own identity.

Amongst the bands cited as being early to the genre were part of the British Invasion: The Beatles, Cream, The Who, Led Zeppelin and later Black Sabbath, Motörhead and Deep Purple. But it was the Canadian band Steppenwolf who really solidified the name of the genre.