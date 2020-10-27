The Origins of 22 Anecdotal Cryptozoological Animals

Mental Floss host Erin McCarthy explains the origins of 22 different cryptozoological animals from folklore, rumor and hearsay. These anecdotal animals are known as cryptids. Among the various cryptids that McCarthy analyzes are the Loch Ness Monster, the Olgoï-Khorkhoï (Mongolian Death Worm), Am Fear Liath Mòr (The Big Gray), The Amomongo (Philippine Apeman), the Australian Yowies, the Japanese Hibagon, the Chubracabra, and the Honey Island Swamp Monster, just to name a few.

Cryptids, or animals that have been claimed to exist without proof of their existence, span the globe. From world-famous sea beasts like the Loch Ness Monster to more obscure creatures like the Mongolian Death Worm, these stories have popped up over the years in many cultures.