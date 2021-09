An Origami Knight Folded From a Single Sheet of Paper

Finnish Origami artist Juho Könkkölä (previously) quite skillfully showcased his incredibly detailed process of folding an origami knight out of a single sheet of paper in a fascinating 20 minute timelapse. This intricate figure took over 41 hours to make and stands at a regal 18 centimeters (7 inches).

41 hours of folding a single sheet of paper into an origami knight without any cutting or tearing.

via Colossal