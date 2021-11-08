Powerfully Haunting Orchestral Medley of Queen Songs

Musician Micky Tejada and Epic Symphonic Rock performed a powerfully haunting orchestral medley that featured such popular Queen songs as “We Are the Champions”, “Somebody To Love”, “Flash”, “We Will Rock You”, and “Bohemian Rhapsody”. The orchestra brought it all back home with a reprise of “We Are the Champions”.

