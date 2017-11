During a performance of the Stravinsky ballet piece “ The Firebird ” by the North State Symphony at the Cascade Theatre in Redding, California, an audience member who had evidently been lulled to sleep by the hushed parts awoke with an audible yelp when the symphony had moved on to a more dramatic and louder movement of the piece. Despite the unexpected noise, music director Scott Seaton didn’t miss a beat and neither did the musicians.

