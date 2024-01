Orange Cat Hilariously Lip-Syncs the Angsty Linkin Park Song ‘What I’ve Done’

Jewelry maker Andrea McGowen created a hilarious video of an orange cat lip-syncing to the angsty Linkin Park song “What I’ve Done”, a song chosen by Andudandu. The earnest little tabby seemed to betray a great deal of emotion with the lyrics, but was mostly likely in the midst of a meow.