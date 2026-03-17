Caring Humans Build a Custom Treehouse for Their Independent Outdoor Orange Cat

Caring humans who saw that their highly independent orange cat preferred to stay outside decided to build a custom treehouse for him in the large pecan tree where he likes to perch. The treehouse, which looks like a cabin, has a little chimney and a charming front porch.

My husband had some wood laying around and he decided to make the house. It looked like a cabin, so he thought a little like faux chimney would look really cute. And the front porch, he put a lot of work into the front porch. I didn’t know what to expect, but when it was finished, I was like, “This is perfect.”

The cat, whose name is Ravioli, had been left behind to fend for himself. His human Lisa said that he is a welcome addition to The Pasta Kitties family and that she is more than happy to accommodate his wishes.

I found him at my work. I’m pretty sure he got dumped. We have a lot of cats that get dumped here. He’s a sweet boy. Just likes hanging out by himself most of the time. But if he doesn’t get to go outside, he’s not happy