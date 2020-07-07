Spooked Opossum Plays Dead for Young Photographer

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Teenage wildlife photographer Isaiah Lieberenz hilariously captured the sight of a spooked opossum playing dead near his home in Illinois. The little marsupial lay completely still with an open jaw, an action widely known as “playing possum”.

In case you ever wondered what a possum playing dead looks like, they’ll just kind of open their mouth and lay there.

Lieberenz also captured footage of the opossum wide awake and friendly. Though the poor animal was unsure about meeting a resident king snake.