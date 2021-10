Casper Langbak of CLS Videos (previously) has compiled a beautifully somber montage of the opening shots from fifty different movies. Threading through and uniting the shots is the rather mournful song “Città Vuota (It’s a Lonely Town)” by Italian vocalist Mina Mazzini.

A video montage I made showcasing the first shot shown in fifty different movies of varied genres. From David Lynch’s neo-noir thriller “Blue Velvet” to Sam Mendes’ British war film “1917”.