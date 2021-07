Director Johnny Kelly (previously) has put together a rather amusing but slightly startling supercut of clips and snippets from a wide variety of instructive video tutorials. While many of the snippets focus on the various stages of relationships, one was rather heartwrenching and another was highly informative, as I always wanted to know how to send a fax to Sweden.

