An Incredible One Man Pizzeria That Sells 150 Detroit Style Pizzas Per Night in Plymouth, Massachusetts

Food vlogger Shane Uriot, who shares the stories of “anyone making an impact in the culinary world”, visited Aaron Capron, the owner and proprietor of The Edge Thick Square Pizza, a highly sought-after one-man Detroit style pizzeria in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The place is so popular that Capron can make up to 150 pies in one night, and quite often he sells out.

Tucked away in the birthplace of America there’s a pizza shop that’s run by one man. Somehow he’s able to produce 150 pizzas a night alone. On top of that he sells out almost every week. People come from all over the state and often times they’ll order their pie days ahead just to make sure they can get one. So how is this even possible? why does he do it alone and can the pizza really be that good?