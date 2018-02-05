Olive Garden Now Offering ‘Italian Nachos’ Made With Fried Pasta Chips and an Alfredo Sauce Drizzle

The rumors are true. Guess we can’t hog the Loaded Pasta Chips . ourselves anymore…and yes, they’re delicious. ? pic.twitter.com/bDmdLUO4bJ

On February 2, 2018, The Olive Garden restaurant chain announced via Twitter , the arrival of their newest dish “ Loaded Pasta Chips “. This dish is made with chips of fried pasta dough that are topped with Italian cheeses, a red meat sauce and an “Alfredo drizzle”, presented in a manner that essentially makes them “Italian Nachos”.

