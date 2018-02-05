Olive Garden Now Offering ‘Italian Nachos’ Made With Fried Pasta Chips and an Alfredo Sauce Drizzle

On February 2, 2018, The Olive Garden restaurant chain announced via Twitter, the arrival of their newest dish “Loaded Pasta Chips“. This dish is made with chips of fried pasta dough that are topped with Italian cheeses, a red meat sauce and an “Alfredo drizzle”, presented in a manner that essentially makes them “Italian Nachos”.
The rumors are true. Guess we can’t hog the Loaded Pasta Chips . ourselves anymore…and yes, they’re delicious. ? pic.twitter.com/bDmdLUO4bJ
— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 3, 2018