OJAY the Hendrix of the Bass, British Busker Shreds Bass as if It Were an Extra Light Stringed Guitar

YouTuber Michael Boyer captured incredible footage of musician Stephen Oliver Jones aka Ojay, who busks his incredible talent of bass shredding for passersby in Newcastle, England. Ojay had previously been the bassist for the Dust Junkys, a popular Manchester band that broke up in 2000. In an interview with Draper on Film, Ojay shared why he started busking.

…I remembered something which I had always thought about which is busking. I’ve always wanted to busk. And this is like a little secret thing that I’d always wanted to do when I was in bands and everything. I’d always wanted to busk but also to play what I’d played.

