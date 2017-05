Ewa Placzynska, an multi-lingual actress who went to school at the University of Vienna, graciously offered a really helpful lesson in specific language of the city. Dressed in a traditional Austrian dirndl, Placzynska demonstrated how the word “Oida” can be used to describe a variety of emotions in a variety of situations.

Did you want to learn the intricacies of German in Austria? All you need to know is this one little word and you can master any situation!

via reddit