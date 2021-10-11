The Ohio State Marching Band Pays Musical Tribute to Rush During Halftime Show at Buckeyes Football Game

The Ohio State University Marching Band (previously) paid tribute to the iconic music of Rush during the halftime show at the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins football game on October 9, 2021. Included in the marching band’s setlist were such hits as “Tom Sawyer”, “Limelight”, “YYZ”, and the “2112 Overture”.

Join the Ohio State University Marching Band as we salute Rush, one of history’s great rock bands.

Here’s that same show speeded up to 60 seconds.

In a rush? Here’s our Rush halftime show from yesterday sped up to 60 seconds.