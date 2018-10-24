Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Old Irish Script Based Upon Carved Stone Notches and Spaces That Presented a Big Unicode Problem

by at on

In a lexemic episode of “Things You Might Not Know” taken on location at the British Museum, host Tom Scott explains how the medieval Irish language of Ogham used notches carved into stones in order to communicate. While the notches did the main communication, the spaces in between also played a significant role. When it came time for Ogham to be entered into the Unicode Standard, however, these spaces presented a big problem as the space wasn’t really a space even though it was a space.

But until Ogham was added to Unicode, the rule that a space character must be empty had never been broken. Why would it? It’s a space. Well, an Ogham space includes that stemline. The line doesn’t stop between words, because the corner doesn’t stop between words. The space is not a space… Ogham is the only case where modern folks have gone, yeah, okay, it’s a space that also involves drawing something. It’s a space that isn’t a space.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP