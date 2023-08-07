The Most Oddly Named Locations Around the World

Linguist Rob Watts of RobWords looked at some of the most oddly named locations in countries all over the world. He began his analysis with his native England. He then moved on to the rest of the United Kingdom before verbally traveling across the pond to the much younger United States. He also listed several wildly named places in France, New Zealand, Turkey, Austria, and Russia.

In this video we take a world tour of weird place names: from the rude to the ridiculous. We focus in on the mad names of some UK towns, check out some American classics, then I count down my “Rest of the World Top 10”. Enjoy this romp around the world’s ludicrously named localities.