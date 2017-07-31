A Compassionate Man Receives a Sincere Gesture of Appreciation From the Octopus He Rescued

While walking along the beach at Cyrene Reef, Singapore in 2013, filmmaker Pei Yan Heng noticed that a tiny octopus had accidentally gotten beached during low tide and was in danger of dehydration. So as not cause any harm, Pei filled a plastic cup with water and returned the little cephalopod to the sea to rehydrate. Once fully recovered, the octopus swam up to Pei’s boot and reached out a tentacle in a moment of pure and beautiful gratitude.

