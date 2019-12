Japanse importer NCSX is selling a very cozy plush octopus tentacle cushion that conveniently wraps around a person’s body like a great big hug from a giant cephalopod.

(translated) Wrap a thick and monstrous octopus tentacle around your neck, leg, or forearm and imagine that Cthulhu has arisen in the confines of your living room. SK Japan presents exactly that scenario with their Octopus Tentacle Cushion which measures an obscene 15″ in height and nearly 14″ in width.