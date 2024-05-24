Octopus Mimics a Robotic Spy Octopus

In a camouflaging clip from the BBC/PBS series Spy in the Ocean narrated by David Tennant, a robotic spy octopus by John Downer Productions sat on the ocean floor in the company of a real octopus who did a number of different impressions of different sea creatures including the spy itself.

In a truly mesmerising display of skill, the mimic octopus shows off its shape-shifting repertoire. From poisonous flatfish, to dangerous lion fish and even a venomous sea snake, no impersonation is too great a challenge. It even manages a credible impression of our very own Spy!