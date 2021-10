A 3D Animation Comparing the Depth of Oceans and Lakes With the Height of Global Landmarks

Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios (previously) created a deep-diving 3D animation that compares the depth of various oceans and large bodies of water around the world with the heights of global landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, the Burj Khalifa, and other magnificent buildings.

Here is shown the depth of different lakes and seas and other things of interest under the water. From the beach to the deepest part of the Mariana Trench