Items That Have Become Obsolete Since the Year 2000

Rhetty for History compiled an amusing list of consumer items that have become largely obsolete since the beginning of the current Millenium. This includes a corded telephone, a dedicated school computer lab, television static, fax machines, and the infamous AOL login screen.

If you think back to the 1990s you’ll quickly realize that things were completely different. We have made huge strides in technology which has affected our daily lives. In this video we will have a closer look at some things that have become obsolete since 2000!