A Fast Moving Montage Displaying the Varying Textured Surfaces Found Around New York City

Subway Texture

Ynon Lan, a talented animator and filmmaker, captured over 1,000 wonderful photos of the varying textured surfaces found around his adopted home of New York City and turned them into an amazing fast moving montage entitled “NYC Textures” The rapid pace of the video offers a first-person experience of walking quickly down the block, through the streets, down into the subway and and then back up again then over to a grassy park for a bit of nature in the middle of the city.

An experimental journey through New York City with over a thousand still photographs of its unique textures. Ambient sounds were recorded on location.

