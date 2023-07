A Lovely Visual Tribute to the Gritty Urban Beauty of New York City

Páraic and Kevin of The McGloughlin Brothers created a charming visual tribute to the gritty urban beauty of New York City through photos taken during a trip abroad “some time ago”.

Here’s a wee pocket sized micro film we shot during a few days in New York a good while back. It almost got left on the harddrives for all eternity

via Vimeo Staff Picks