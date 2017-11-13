Different Times of Day Reflected Simultaneously In Timelapse With Breathtaking Views of NYC Skyline

Traditional time-lapses are constrained by the idea that there is a single universal clock. In the spirit of Einstein’s relativity theory, layer-lapses assign distinct clocks to any number of objects or regions in a scene. Each of these clocks may start at any point in time, and tick at any rate. The result is a visual time dilation effect known as layer-lapse.

While filming New York City’s iconic skyline , Boston photographer Julian Tryba had the unique opportunity to capture the city during different times of the day, which allowed him to create “NYC Layer-Lapse” , a short timelapse film made from footage that doesn’t follow chronological time, but rather splits and layers it within a single scene. Similar to his 2014 film “Boston Layer Lapse” , the result of this film is simultaneously dizzying and mesmerizing, as different portions of the same scene experience different times of day.

