Different Times of Day Reflected Simultaneously In Timelapse With Breathtaking Views of NYC Skyline

While filming New York City’s iconic skyline, Boston photographer Julian Tryba had the unique opportunity to capture the city during different times of the day, which allowed him to create “NYC Layer-Lapse”, a short timelapse film made from footage that doesn’t follow chronological time, but rather splits and layers it within a single scene. Similar to his 2014 film “Boston Layer Lapse”, the result of this film is simultaneously dizzying and mesmerizing, as different portions of the same scene experience different times of day.

Traditional time-lapses are constrained by the idea that there is a single universal clock. In the spirit of Einstein’s relativity theory, layer-lapses assign distinct clocks to any number of objects or regions in a scene. Each of these clocks may start at any point in time, and tick at any rate. The result is a visual time dilation effect known as layer-lapse.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

