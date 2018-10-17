Laughing Squid

Nyango Star, A Popular Japanese Hybrid Cat-Apple Mascot Who Plays Drums Like Namesake Ringo Starr

Japanese culture is known for their amazing variety of colorful characters in their midst. One such character is Nyango Star, a costumed hybrid cat-apple mascot for the city of Kuroishi in the apple growing Aomori Prefecture.

Nyango Star is not only entertaining to watch because of his his adorable antics, but is also a master drummer who is happy to share his talent with the world. In fact Nyango Star was named after Ringo Starr, which is particularly appropriate for the mascot, since he’s a drummer and the word ringo means apple in Japanese.

(translated) Practice by looking at the owner’s drum, and appearing in local events. From band fellows, it is said that a name is necessary and is called a legendary drummer “Ringo Starr” from a cat and an apple drummer, “Nyango Star.”

