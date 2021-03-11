New York City Artists and Businesses Sing ‘Juicy’ in a Beautiful Tribute to Notorious B.I.G. by Nicolas Heller



Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way

Filmmaker Nicolas Heller (previously) collaborated with clothing company Kith to create an absolutely beautiful tribute to Brooklyn native Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls). Heller and videographer Joseph Cavallini recruited artists, performers and employees at businesses to sing different parts of Biggie’s iconic personal anthem “Juicy” in their specific locations throughout each borough of New York City.

Talent in order of appearance: DJ Clark Kent, The LOX, Sheek Louch, JADAKISS, Mrdavidstyles.com, Michael Saviello, GizmoLULU, Famous Cozy Soup ‘N’ Burger Diner, MARLEY, Jaeki Cho, Greg Yüna, The Bakery on Bergen, Jeff Donna, Jennifer Prezioso, B. Lansky, LilCease, Speedy Speedy, Jared Crawford, Cuts & Slices NYC, SABiNO, Whaffle, Peter Rosenberg, NEW YORK NIK and Big Body Bes