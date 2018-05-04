Former Aeronautical Engineer Fills Handmade Notebooks With Detailed Sketches of His Travels

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ????? (@jose_naranja) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

José Naranja is a former aeronautical engineer who decided that he wanted to see the world. So he quit his job and with notebook in hand, set out to do just that. During his travels, Naranja kept beautifully detailed sketchbooks documenting his time in each city, despite never having drawn artistically before. So far he’s filled twelve books and even started binding his own books just for the love of doing so. Naranja also compiled some of his favorite work into a 2015 collection he called “The Orange Manuscript”

After long time setting up the pages and testing, The Orange Manuscript is ready. A facsimile compiling 120 selected pages of the notebooks written during the last years. How could I define my undetermined writing? This artwork itself is a love letter to notebooks, a flight of fancy and also a part of me. A holder to keep ideas and experiences with full passion and dedication. Discover by yourself the feelings with this travel along its pages.

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ????? (@jose_naranja) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:19am PST

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ????? (@jose_naranja) on May 1, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ????? (@jose_naranja) on Apr 8, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ????? (@jose_naranja) on Mar 20, 2018 at 9:29am PDT

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ????? (@jose_naranja) on Feb 9, 2018 at 9:57am PST

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ????? (@jose_naranja) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:40am PST

A post shared by Notebookmaker and more | ????? (@jose_naranja) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:41am PST

via biobiochile, Bored Panda