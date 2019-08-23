The Small Minnesota Town That Sits Inside Canada

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Lee Cowan travelled to Northwest Angle, a small Minnesota town that sits above the northern 49th parallel. While this town seems like it should be a part of Canada, it is still very much a part of the United States. While life can be inconvenient as a passport is required to enter or exit the town, those who live there seem to be quite content with their quiet fishing town.

