The Northern Icelandic Tradition of Herding Horses in Autumn After Letting Them Roam Free in Summer

A short National Geographic film documents the annual Northern Icelandic tradition of Göngur, the herding of native horses in autumn. During summer, the horses are given lots of mountainous space to roam free but once fall begins, the horses are called back home. A jovial ceremony accompanies the equine return as the town settles in for winter. The farmers believe that this routine allows the horses to remain healthy and hearty.

Every summer the young horses of Iceland roam the northern mountains freely. Many farmers believe this is what creates their strong personalities and sturdiness.




