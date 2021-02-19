Free Stores in North Brooklyn That Offer Community Donated Goods to Neighbors Who Need Them

Brooklyn artist Myles Smutney has partnered with North Brooklyn Mutual Aid, a community group of neighbors helping neighbors in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, to open a number of “free stores” that encourage people to give what they no longer need and to take what they do need for free.

Smutney and her team of volunteers have set up homemade shops outside long vacated storefronts around Williamsburg and Greenpoint. The stores are modest in design but gigantic in intention. The general theme behind these stores is that of giving back in a way that is most useful to the community, particularly when things are difficult. And to bring the community together in a time of need.

In other words, “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way”.

Here at NBKFreeStore, we are driven by a single goal; to do our part in making the world a better place. Saddened by the closures of local stores and businesses, we wanted to create beautiful Free Store PopUps and Alt-Markets to provide much needed resources as well as Hope- one community shelf at a time. We strive to make a positive impact with all of our pursuits.

There are just a few rules for donating. No furniture and no Goya products. Everything else is welcome.

Donations needed: home/ART & school supplies, diapers, sealed canned & dry food (NO GOYA), diapers, new/unopened toiletries, winter necessities, clothing, books, and toys. NO FURNITURE OR BIG ITEMS PLEASE.

Smutney spoke with NBC New York about the Free Stores.