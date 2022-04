An Analysis of Non-Verbal Sounds in ‘Smooth Criminal’

Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It musically deconstructed the now-iconic Michael Jackson song “Smooth Criminal” down to the non-verbal sounds within the song.

A serious musicological study of non-verbal rhythmic expressionism.

Unlike his previous mashups in which dissimilar musical groups are brought together in one song, this one had “The Gloved One” dancing across the isolated editing tracks of his own distinctive sound.