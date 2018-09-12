Amazing Non-Melting Ice Pops That Incorporate a Fully Edible Fruit Version of the Composite Material Pykrete

The London food design agency Bombas and Parr have ingeniously incorporated the principles of the sturdy frozen composite material pykrete into a unique non-melting ice lolly. This fully edible recipe replaces the sawdust from the original formula with fruit fiber, making the ice pop last far longer than other ice novelties in an hour of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) heat.

The inspiration behind Bompas & Parr’s latest culinary invention is pykrete, a frozen composite material developed by Geoffrey Pyke during World War II as an alternative material to build an impervious structure that could form an immense floating runway in the middle of the ocean from which aircraft could make sorties in protection of Atlantic shipping convoys that were otherwise beyond the reach of land-based aircraft.