Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Amazing Non-Melting Ice Pops That Incorporate a Fully Edible Fruit Version of the Composite Material Pykrete

by at on

Pykrete Ice Lolly

The London food design agency Bombas and Parr have ingeniously incorporated the principles of the sturdy frozen composite material pykrete into a unique non-melting ice lolly. This fully edible recipe replaces the sawdust from the original formula with fruit fiber, making the ice pop last far longer than other ice novelties in an hour of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) heat.

The inspiration behind Bompas & Parr’s latest culinary invention is pykrete, a frozen composite material developed by Geoffrey Pyke during World War II as an alternative material to build an impervious structure that could form an immense floating runway in the middle of the ocean from which aircraft could make sorties in protection of Atlantic shipping convoys that were otherwise beyond the reach of land-based aircraft.

This creative frozen confection made its debut on August 22, 2018 at The British Museum Of Food during the “SCOOP: A Wonderful Ice Cream World exhibition, which runs through September 30, 2018.

No ordinary museum exhibit, SCOOP brings your favourite dessert to life in a total sensory immersion: expect ice cream weather, eat glow-in-the-dark ice cream, understand the neuroscience of the frozen treat and explore the dark side of desserts.

via Dezeen



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP