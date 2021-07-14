Photographer Noah Kalina Ages Over the Course of 7,777 Days in a Video Using Photos Taken Every Day

Photographer Noah Kalina (previously), who embarked on his ongoing “Everyday” project in January of 2000 where he takes a single photo of himself every day, shared an update his this series at the 7,777th day mark (21 years, 3 months).

The resulting video was prepared and transformed by Michael Notter, who used a machine-learning algorithm to align the images of Noah’s face, lighten and darken the background as necessary, render images into 4K, average the aging process and make the video impeccably seamless.