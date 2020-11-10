‘No Reading Allowed’, A Clever Book That Looks at Homophones and Homonyms in a Humorous Way

No Reading Allowed: The WORST Read-Aloud Book Ever by authors Raj Haldar (rapper Lushlife) and Chris Carpenter is a really clever book that takes a humorous look at homophones, homonyms and the use of punctuation in each situation. Like their previous book P Is for Pterodactyl, this book further expands upon the messiness of the English language through colorful and amusing illustrations.

You can’t believe everything you hear! A single word can have many different meanings. And sometimes two words that sound alike can be spelled completely differently. Ptolemy the pterodactyl is back to show us all how absurd and fun language can be when homophones, homonyms, and tricky punctuation are at play!