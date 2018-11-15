P Is for Pterodactyl, A Hilarious Alphabet Book That Highlights the Bizarre Rules of the English Language

P Is for Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever is a hilarious alphabet instruction book written by Raj Haldar (rapper Lushlife) and Chris Carpenter with illustrations by Maria Beddia. The book creatively highlights some of the most peculiar spelling and grammatical rules within the English language by inserting examples within amusing sentences.

Let’s get real?the English language is bizarre. A might be for apple, but it’s also for aisle and aeons. Why does the word “gnat” start with a G but the word “knot” doesn’t start with an N? It doesn’t always make sense, but don’t let these rule-breaking silent letters defeat you!