BMX Bikes and Motorcycles Cross Each Other in Mid-Air During a Daring ‘Nitro Bomb Crossover’ Stunt

The talented riders of Nitro Circus performed an amazing yet anxiety-inducing stunt where a number of BMX bikes crossed perpendicularly with a number of motorcycles in mid-air, each clearing the other with as little space as possible. The riders called this the “Nitro Bomb Crossover”.

