BMX Bikes and Motorcycles Cross Each Other in Mid-Air During a Daring ‘Nitro Bomb Crossover’ Stunt

The talented riders of Nitro Circus performed an amazing yet anxiety-inducing stunt where a number of BMX bikes crossed perpendicularly with a number of motorcycles in mid-air, each clearing the other with as little space as possible. The riders called this the “Nitro Bomb Crossover”.

Here Are Some Other Amazing Bike Tricks

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails. Lori can be found posting on Threads and sharing photos on Instagram.


Recent Posts