A Halloween Light Show That Features an Enraged Pumpkin Belting Out Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

The very creative Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows, who decorates his home on 15 Phillips Court in Tracy, California with tens of thousands of lights that fabulously respond to sound, shared more of his 2021 Halloween light show with a slightly enraged pumpkin in a second-floor window belting out the lyrics to the seminal Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Another pumpkin appeared during the chorus while spiders crawled up the house, bats flew above gravestones in the yard, and lights bopped and down from the roofline.

The money he raises with his light shows goes to McHenry House, a local shelter for homeless families.

I made this show as a free event for the community and as fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter here in Tracy.