A Halloween Light Show Featuring the Final Scene of ‘The Matrix’ and Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Wake Up’

As he does every year for Halloween, the very creative Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows decorated his home on 15 Phillips Court in Tracy, California with tens of thousands of holiday lights that fabulously respond to sound. For 2021, BetGeorge ingeniously used the vocal tracks from the final scene of The Matrix and followed up the forthright Rage Against the Machine song “Wake Up”.

The Matrix (Ending Scene) 2021 Halloween Light Show with “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine

As with all his light shows, the money he raises goes to McHenry House, a local shelter for homeless families.

I made this show as a free event for the community and as fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter here in Tracy,