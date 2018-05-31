Remastered 720p Footage of a Live Nirvana Performance of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ From 1991

In remastered 720p footage from the film “Live at the Paramount“, shows the members of Nirvana (with Dave Grohl on drums) performing a really raw and honest set of songs from their now-seminal album Nevermind during a 1991 Halloween Night show at the Paramount Theatre in their hometown of Seattle. Included in the set was “Smells Like Teen Spirit“, “Polly“, “Lithium” and “Rape Me”
