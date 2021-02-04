Nike GO FlyEase, A Creative Hinged Shoe That Can Be Easily Put On or Taken Off Without Using Your Hands

The incredibly novel Nike GO FlyEase is a modern constructed two-part shoe with a hidden hinge that can easily be put on and taken off without the use of hands. The front and back parts of the shoe are held together by a thick tension band that runs around the bottom of the shoe. When pressure is placed where the front and back meet, the shoe clicks right into place and is ready to go. When it’s time to take the shoe off, there’s a convenient ledge that pushes down to release.

Good innovation turns the complex into the simple. Nike Go FlyEase works because the tensioner band and bi-stable hinge hold the shoe in a steady open position. Step down on the “diving board” to click into lock position—ooh! Pop back up by stepping on the “kickstand” on the heel—ahh!

The Nike GO FlyEase is available initially via invite for select Nike Members, with broader consumer availability planned for later this year.

