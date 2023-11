Quirky Modern Purses Created to Hold Specific Foods

New York City designer Nik Bentel creates wonderfully quirky, ultra-modern personal and home accessories, such as furniture, clothing, purses, homewares, and toys, including two unique handbags that are truly utilitarian. One carries a single slice of NYC pizza (or anything triangular in shape) and the other can carry a hot dog, a bottle of water, or even a condiment.

The Pizza Bag – Big enough to hold a NYC slice.

Bentel’s other purse designs are equally wonderful.

via Colossal