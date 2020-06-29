Laughing Squid

Three Nigerian Boys Meticulously Recreate Big Budget Film Scenes Using Household Items

The Ikorudu Bois, a group of three “future filmmakers” in Lagos, Nigeria quite hilariously and meticulously recreate incredibly big budget scenes from films and music videos using low budget household items. Each mimicked scene is performed to near perfection. In fact, Extraction directors the Russo Brothers loved their recreation so much that they invited the Bois to the premiere of Extraction 2.


