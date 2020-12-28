Nicolas Cage Explores the ‘History of Swear Words’

History of Swear Words is a six-part Netflix series hosted by Nicolas Cage that explores the long and varied past of profanity. The series looks at where and how curse words originated, how they were propagated, and how coarse language has changed throughout the centuries, decades, and eras. Comedians, etymologists, actors, and other personalities join Cage in this comedic exploration of swearing. History of Swear Words premieres on January 5, 2021.

Nicolas Cage hosts this proudly profane series that explores the history and impact of some of the most notorious bad words in the English language.