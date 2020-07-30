‘Do You Have the Antibodies’, A 1980s Style Quarantine Love Song by ‘Succession’ Actor Nicolas Braun

When actor Nicolas Braun of Succession put out a call via social media to musicians to help him put music to a set of “quarantine” lyrics he had in his head. The response, of course, was amazing.

Braun turned all this helpful input into a 1980s style quasi-pop/punk/new wave quarantine love song entitled “Do You Have the Antibodies”. He also filmed an amusingly earnest video that involved bandanas, eyeliner, and unplayed guitars to go along with it. All proceeds from this song will be going to very good causes. This list includes PLUS1, Partners in Health and the COPE Program.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, I have partnered with PLUS1 to support those most at risk from the pandemic, through Partners In Health and The COPE Program. This partnership will empower Partners In Health to control the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the most vulnerable people around the world receive access to dignified healthcare. The COPE Program will work to bring equity of care and essential supplies and goods to the people of the Navajo Nation, the area that currently has the highest death rate from COVID-19 in the U.S.