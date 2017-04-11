Laughing Squid

Newborn Baby Goats Wearing Sweaters Hop About the Barn Under the Watchful Eye of Their Mother

Spring has arrived at Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine where four tiny newborn Nigerian Dwarf goats, clad in handmade sweaters, hopped about in the barn under the watchful eye of their protective mum. While these aren’t the first hircine babies to be dressed in sweaters, but for one kid, wearing a dark colored sweater may have saved his life.

These quads were born to sweet Rhubarb. Not yet a day old and already practicing hopping! By tomorrow they will be experts. Their names are Gershwin, Butterscotch, Marigold and Bruno! We dressed them in sweaters last night because it was pretty chilly for newborns, but also Rhubarb is not sure the white and tan one is hers so we tried to disguise him in a darker color!

