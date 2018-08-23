New York Public Library Offers Access to Classic Tales Through Instagram Stories With ‘Insta Novels’

The incredibly imaginative folks at The New York Public Library partnered with the independent creative company Mother New York to create and promote their wonderful new reading initiative called “Insta Novels“. This clever idea uses the power and reach of Instagram Stories to share such classic tales as Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, “The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gillman and The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka. Each of the uploaded tales will have an illustrated introduction from such esteemed artists as Magoz , Buck and César Pelizer. The best part of the whole project is how easy it is to use.
First, go to the Library’s Instagram account (@nypl) and tap Part 1 of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in the Highlights section, right under the bio. Rest your thumb on lower right part of the screen to hold the page, and lift your thumb to turn the page. (The lower right thumb holder is designed to double as a flip book: if you lift your thumb and let the pages flip, you’ll see an animation.)
As more stories are added, the NYPL Instagram account’s Highlights will turn into a digital bookshelf.
We're bringing some of the world's most incredible stories to Instagram Stories with #InstaNovels. Follow @nypl on Instagram to start reading Alice's Adventures in Wonderland: https://t.co/xbkrMCWGHK.
Find all of the ways to discover these stories at https://t.co/59j42omMUB. pic.twitter.com/Y3zLUiyhD8
— NY Public Library (@nypl) August 22, 2018
So happy to unveil the animated cover for Alice's Adventures in Wonderland I did for The New York Public Library.? ? ?You can read the entire book on the @nypl Instagram Stories. ? Thanks @mothernewyork!? ? Shout-out to @joselorensso for the super smooth animation and @eleeloop for capturing the mood and creating such a beautiful piece of music. You guys, rock!? ? ___? #magoz #illustration #illustrator #animation #gif #loop #minimalism #graphicdesign #art #artist #cover #alice-in-wonderland #alice #nypl