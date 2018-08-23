New York Public Library Offers Access to Classic Tales Through Instagram Stories With ‘Insta Novels’

The incredibly imaginative folks at The New York Public Library partnered with the independent creative company Mother New York to create and promote their wonderful new reading initiative called “Insta Novels“. This clever idea uses the power and reach of Instagram Stories to share such classic tales as Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, “The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gillman and The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka. Each of the uploaded tales will have an illustrated introduction from such esteemed artists as Magoz , Buck and César Pelizer. The best part of the whole project is how easy it is to use.

First, go to the Library’s Instagram account (@nypl) and tap Part 1 of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in the Highlights section, right under the bio. Rest your thumb on lower right part of the screen to hold the page, and lift your thumb to turn the page. (The lower right thumb holder is designed to double as a flip book: if you lift your thumb and let the pages flip, you’ll see an animation.)

As more stories are added, the NYPL Instagram account’s Highlights will turn into a digital bookshelf.