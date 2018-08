The New Yorker paid a visit to Declan Kiely, the Director of Exhibitions at the New York Public Library about the wonderful Berg Collection, which houses all sorts of historically significant realia that once belonged to famous American authors.

A lock of Walt Whitman’s hair, Jack Kerouac’s boots, and Virginia Woolf’s cane are just a few of the items of literary paraphernalia available at the New York Public Library’s Berg Collection—if you have an appointment.