Five Iconic Bridges That Helped Shape New York City

Michael Wyetzner of Michielli + Wyetzner Architects and Architectural Digest talked about five important bridges that helped shape the future of New York City. These bridges include The Brooklyn Bridge, Hell Gate Bridge (Queens), Macomb’s Dam Bridge (The Bronx), High Bridge (The Bronx), and the George Washington Bridge (New York to New Jersey).

Once upon a time, ferries were the only way to travel between New York’s five boroughs but thanks to the construction of major bridges, like the Brooklyn Bridge and George Washington Bridge, the city became connected.

Of course, there are a few other bridges that make New York City what it is.